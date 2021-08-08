OTTAWA -- A grey day is in store in Ottawa Sunday, but it will still be hot and humid.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 28 C with a humidex of 36 Sunday afternoon. There is a low chance of showers with the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and into the evening.

Overnight, the low will be 19 C.

Monday's outlook is mainly sunny with a high of 31 C and a humidex of 39.

Cloudy conditions return Tuesday with a high of 28 and a chance of showers.

Wednesday is also looking cloudy with a chance of showers. High 29 C.

Evening lows through the week are forecast to be around 21 C.