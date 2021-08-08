Current conditions and forecast
Environment Canada watches and warnings
Interactive traffic map: Plan your route
Advertisement
Clouds pass by the parliament buildings Wednesday August 19, 2020 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- A grey day is in store in Ottawa Sunday, but it will still be hot and humid.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 28 C with a humidex of 36 Sunday afternoon. There is a low chance of showers with the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and into the evening.
Overnight, the low will be 19 C.
Monday's outlook is mainly sunny with a high of 31 C and a humidex of 39.
Cloudy conditions return Tuesday with a high of 28 and a chance of showers.
Wednesday is also looking cloudy with a chance of showers. High 29 C.
Evening lows through the week are forecast to be around 21 C.