OTTAWA -- Good morning and happy Friday!

The cloudy, rainy end of April will transition to a warm and sunny start to May as the day goes on.

While Environment Canada's forecast calls for a few periods of rain early in the morning, those showers will taper off to just a 40 per cent chance into the afternoon. By late afternoon, expect a clear and sunny sky.

The forecast high for Friday is 15°C, which is right in line with seasonal norms.

Overnight, expect a mainly clear sky with a unseasonably cold low of 1°C.

The cold won't last long, however, because Saturday could reach 18°C by the afternoon, with a mainly sunny sky.

Clouds return Saturday night, bringing a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. A 40 per cent chance of showers lingers through the day Sunday, with a high of 17°C.

The long-term outlook for next week is mainly sunny.

Rainfall totals

While Ottawa was not under any kind of weather warning or statement, we still received 21.6 mm of rain at the airport Thursday, just inching out the Airport record of 21.3 mm for April 30, which was set in 1947. It's still not quite the soaker of 1907, in which 43.7 mm of rain was recorded in a single April 30 at a pre-airport Ottawa weather station.

Kingston, which was under a rainfall warning Thursday, saw 47.2 mm.