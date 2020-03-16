OTTAWA -- Be prepared to bundle up on Monday morning. It's -9C with a windchill of -15C and plenty of sunshine. Increased clouds are on the way and our high is expected to go up to 2C.

Tuesday will be much warmer and 7C with rain expected but Tuesday's overnight low will dip down to -9C and that rain should switch over to flurries. There is also a risk of freezing rain as the temperatures fluctuate around zero.

The sun returns on Wednesday.