A chilly start to your day with plenty of sunshine with increased clouds. There's a lot more sunshine forecasted for the rest of the week, except on Friday. While we wake to a colder -6C on Wednesday morning, it will warm up to 1C. For the rest of the week, our day time temperatures will remain above 0C. Some overnight lows will fall below 0C, this weekend it's expected we could plunge as low as -13C.

So there's no snow in the forecast this week, just rain on Friday. We hope you enjoy the sunshine albeit a bit chilly. Don't forget to grab the mitts and a toque as today's high will only be 1C.