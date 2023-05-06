A bright, sunny and dry Saturday in store for Ottawa

A bright, sunny and dry Saturday is in store for Ottawa.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 20 C with just a few clouds.

The sky should be clear overnight with a low of 6 C.

Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of 6 C.

There is a small chance of showers Sunday night into Monday morning, but aside from that, the forecast for Ottawa is sunny and dry straight through the coming week, with highs in the mid-teens to low 20s.

The lack of precipitation is good news for people experiencing flooding. Ottawa has officially seen more than 30 mm of rain so far in May on top of 107.9 mm in April.

Water levels are expected to decline slowly over the next week.

"Levels and flows have peaked from Mattawa to Lake Coulonge and are slowly reaching a peak elsewhere today," the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board said in a statement.

"Water levels have already started a slow decline in Mattawa and Pembroke. Elsewhere, they are expected to stabilize over the weekend and should begin to decline slowly next week with the return of sunny and drier weather."