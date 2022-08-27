A bright and sunny weekend in store for Ottawa

The final weekend of August is upon us and the weather is looking bright and sunny.

Environment Canada’s forecast for the nation’s capital calls for a sunny sky Saturday with a high of 23 C and a humidex of 26.

Overnight, the sky will remain clear, but some parts of the city could see a bit of patchy fog. The overnight low is 10 C, about three degrees cooler than average.

Sunday’s forecast is sunny and hot, with a high of 28 C and a humidex of 33.

Clouds move in Monday, bringing a low chance of showers. The high is 31 C.

Tuesday’s forecast has a strong chance of showers with a high of 27 C.

Cloudy conditions continue into Wednesday.