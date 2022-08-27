A bright and sunny weekend in store for Ottawa
The final weekend of August is upon us and the weather is looking bright and sunny.
Environment Canada’s forecast for the nation’s capital calls for a sunny sky Saturday with a high of 23 C and a humidex of 26.
Overnight, the sky will remain clear, but some parts of the city could see a bit of patchy fog. The overnight low is 10 C, about three degrees cooler than average.
Sunday’s forecast is sunny and hot, with a high of 28 C and a humidex of 33.
Clouds move in Monday, bringing a low chance of showers. The high is 31 C.
Tuesday’s forecast has a strong chance of showers with a high of 27 C.
Cloudy conditions continue into Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer warns public against COVID-19 complacency
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he is concerned the public has become too complacent about COVID-19.
-
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry deadline for final report extended into 2023
The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.
Toronto
-
Going to the 2022 Toronto Air Show? Here's the schedule
Labour Day weekend will once again usher in the Toronto Air Show to the city's skyline. Here's when to catch the performances:
-
Female killed in Brampton crash involving tractor trailer and several vehicles
Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Brampton.
-
Harry Potter actor slams Air Canada while travelling to Toronto
An actor known for his role in the Harry Potter franchise took to Twitter Friday to share his experience with Air Canada during a trip to Toronto.
Montreal
-
New measures coming to fight gun violence in Montreal
Additional measures to strengthen the fight against gun violence in Montreal will be announced Saturday afternoon at a news conference.
-
Mother of Quebecer killed in Ukraine tells memorial service her son was a hero
The mother of Quebec man who was killed last month in Ukraine fighting Russian forces told a memorial service Friday that her son's "courage and big heart" made him a hero.
-
'It will truly be missed,' Montreal bagel shops say adieu to beloved Liberté cream cheese
One of Montreal's iconic food products has joined the list of food products, including Jell-O Pudding Pops and Red River hot cereal, that you won't see on the shelves at grocery stores anymore: Liberté cream cheese.
Northern Ontario
-
-
New data confirms need for opioid treatment options in the north
Recently released data on opioids deaths in the province shows the dire situation in Northern Ontario.
-
London
-
Flames' Nazem Kadri brings Stanley Cup to hometown for special celebration
The Calgary Flames' Nazem Kadri will be bringing the Stanley Cup to his hometown today. Kadri, 31, won it for the first time with the Colorado Avalanche this past season. The Cup celebration will begin at 12 p.m. ET from London Muslim Mosque and head to Victoria Park.
-
Exclusive details about new Costco store taking shape in south London
Costco stores are known for their large portions and oversized shopping carts, and soon the big box retailer’s stake in south London will also get up-sized.
-
Woman pleads guilty to impaired driving crash that killed young girl
After a morning of legal wrangling, a Strathroy woman entered guilty pleas in connection with a drunk driving crash that killed an eight-year-old girl.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for teenage suspect wanted in two random homicides
Winnipeg police are searching for a teenaged suspect now wanted in connection to two homicides after the victim of a random attack in Point Douglas died in hospital.
-
HSC ER policy keeps person with disability waiting alone
A Winnipeg woman wants to know why she wasn't allowed to be with her friend who was waiting for care at Health Sciences Centre (HSC) Adult Emergency.
-
Kitchener
-
16-year-old killed in Palmerston crash
A 16-year-old from Harriston is dead after a crash in Palmerston Friday night.
-
International students stuck in limbo as visa application stall continues
A process that usually takes weeks has turned into a months-long wait for international students looking to attend post-secondary institutions for school.
-
Host families needed in Waterloo region to help house displaced Ukrainian families
This week marks six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, forcing millions of Ukrainians to flee their country. Almost immediately, communities around the world answered the call to take in those who were forced out, and Waterloo region was no exception.
Calgary
-
-
Police lay murder charge in deadly Evergreen shooting
Police on Thursday made an arrest in a recent shooting that left one Calgarian dead and another in hospital.
-
Vehicle rolls over in northeast Calgary
Police and fire crews are on hand after a vehicle rolled over Saturday morning in northeast Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Missing mother in Saskatoon police custody
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) confirm they have custody of missing mom, Dawn Walker.
-
Dawn Walker’s court date looming early next week, FSIN calls for her release
At a press conference showing support for Dawn Walker at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), organizers were calling for the release of Dawn Walker and a thorough investigation into the police's handling of her domestic assault allegations.
-
Saskatoon school shut down following abuse allegations: Ministry of Education
Saskatchewan’s Minister of Education has cancelled the certificate of registration of Saskatoon’s Grace Christian School.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man guilty of manslaughter in deaths of Métis hunters sentenced to 10 years
Roger Bilodeau, 58, was found guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of Jacob Sansom and Maurice Cardinal in May.
-
Concerns unheeded over Edmonton buffalo sculpture: Indigenous consultant
An Indigenous educator and community advocate says he raised concerns over a now-scrapped public art project that had been planned for Edmonton's river valley, but he was not listened to.
-
Alberta farmers hopeful for promising yield after warm August, massive hailstorm
With the summer season melting away, farmers are turning their focus to harvesting their crops, with some saying it looks to be a promising yield.
Vancouver
-
Court orders Surrey man to undo extensive home renovations made without permits
A Surrey man who repeatedly ignored orders to stop unpermitted construction work on his property is facing yet another one.
-
Parents, teachers raise concerns about B.C.'s updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools
Some parents and teachers aren't happy with B.C.'s updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools, believing more needs to be done to protect students.
-
Paramedic delivers baby in parking lot of B.C. hospital
Before this week, 21-year-old paramedic Sara Stone had never assisted in an emergency birth. That all changed when a frantic family pulled up beside her on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Regina Transit route expanding to Aurora, Costco
The City of Regina is expanding a transit route to service the east Aurora area, which includes Costco and Landmark Cinemas.
-
Early morning fire destroys southwest Sask. village's school
A school building in a southwest Saskatchewan village was destroyed by an early morning fire on Friday.
-
Paws on patrol: Dogs playing important roles in workforce
Many pictures of furry friends were circulating on social media on Friday for International Dog Day. While dogs are known as man’s best friend, they also have a vital part in the workforce.