OTTAWA -- It's shaping up to be another bright, sunny and warm day in Ottawa, with temperatures in line with seasonal norms Sunday afternoon.

But a stubborn frost advisory from Environment Canada remains in effect for the region, cautioning that a threat of frost is still possible heading into Monday morning, as ground temperatures drop to near-freezing overnight.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes just a few clouds on Sunday with an afternoon high of 21 C and a UV index of 8 or very high.

Overnight, expect a partly cloudy sky with a low of 5 C.

Any frost that does develop Monday morning will melt away quickly as the temperature rises to 23 C under another sunny sky.

On Tuesday, the forecast calls for a few clouds and a high of 23 C, with a slight chance of showers.

Wednesday's outlook is partly sunny with a high of 24 C.