A bright and sunny Saturday in store for Ottawa

Lots of sunshine is in the forecast for Ottawa this weekend.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 20 C on Saturday, with a UV index of 7, or high.

There is a chance of seeing some windy conditions, with gusts up to 50 km/h at times.

Overnight, the sky should be clear with a low of 6 C.

Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of 18 C.

A few clouds are in the outlook for Monday. High 23 C.

Tuesday could possibly see showers.