A break in the gloom Tuesday
Expect a blue sky for much of the day Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by clouds to end the week. (Ted Raymond / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- A sunny sky is returning to Ottawa for a couple of days, at least.
Environment Canada's forecast for Tuesday calls for a few flurries or showers to start the day, but a clear and sunny sky by the afternoon to close out the month of March.
A high of 9°C is expected.
A return to average temperatures is expected Wednesday, April 1. Overnight, expect a clear sky and a drop to -4°C for a low. Wednesday afternoon is expected to be sunny with a high of 6°C.
The outlook for Thursday then calls for clouds to return. Thursday's forecast high is 7°C.
The long-term forecast through the weekend calls for clouds every day with chances of showers Friday and Sunday.