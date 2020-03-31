OTTAWA -- A sunny sky is returning to Ottawa for a couple of days, at least.

Environment Canada's forecast for Tuesday calls for a few flurries or showers to start the day, but a clear and sunny sky by the afternoon to close out the month of March.

A high of 9°C is expected.

A return to average temperatures is expected Wednesday, April 1. Overnight, expect a clear sky and a drop to -4°C for a low. Wednesday afternoon is expected to be sunny with a high of 6°C.

The outlook for Thursday then calls for clouds to return. Thursday's forecast high is 7°C.

The long-term forecast through the weekend calls for clouds every day with chances of showers Friday and Sunday.