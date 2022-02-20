Current conditions and forecast
Peng Xiao, Joe Guo and Andi Guo brave windy conditions as they ice fish on the Ottawa river, in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
A cold and windy morning will make way for a milder afternoon Sunday as warmer temperatures move in for the remainder of Family Day weekend.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a mainly cloudy day with a high of -1 C and a wind chill of -8 in the afternoon.
As of 7 a.m., it was -18 C with a wind chill of -25.
Expect a few flurries turning to drizzle overnight as the temperature rises to 2 C by Monday morning.
The forecast for Family Day is cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high of 3 C.
The average high for this time of year is around -3 C.
Periods of snow are in Tuesday's outlook. High 0 C.
Wednesday could see rain and a high of 2 C.