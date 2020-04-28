OTTAWA -- Tuesday is shaping up to be a pleasant day, weather wise, but some final April showers are still in the forecast.

Environment Canada's forecast for Tuesday is sunny, with a high of 14°C, which is right around where we should be for this time of the year.

Overnight, expect a few clouds and a low of 2°C.

Cloud cover moves in Wednesday morning, bringing a 40 per cent chance of rain showers by the late afternoon. The high, 16°C.

Showers will last Wednesday night and through the day Thursday.

Thursday's high is 12°C.

Friday's outlook calls for clouds and a 60 per cent chance of showers, with a seasonal high temperature to start the month of May.

The long-term outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine, a few clouds, and a high of 19°C.