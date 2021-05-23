OTTAWA -- Sunday's forecast for Ottawa includes a break from the sweltering heat of the past few days, but that doesn't mean the sunshine is going away.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 21 C on Sunday, after nearly a week of temperatures above 25 C, including a record-breaking 32.4 C on Friday.

A few clouds lingering in the morning should clear out by the afternoon. The UV index is 7, or high.

It is expected to be windy, with gusts up to 50 km/h at times.

Overnight, expect a clear sky with a low of 8 C, which is right in line with seasonal norms.

Lots of sunshine and a high of 22 C are in the forecast for Victoria Day Monday. There will be a UV index of 8, or very high.

Tuesday's forecast includes clouds and a high of 28 C, while Wednesday's outlook includes a small chance of showers.