OTTAWA -- It's looking like it's going to be a normal April day.

Yes, March is now officially over and April is coming in sunny and moderate.

We can expect a few clouds to move in Wednesday morning, but there should still be some pockets of blue sky through the day. Wednesday's forecast high is 7°C, which is pretty close to the average high for this time of the year.

The evening and overnight are looking partly cloudy, with a low of -3°C, also in line with seasonal averages.

Thursday could also see a bit of sunshine with a milder high of 9°C, but clouds and a chance of showers are expected to move in Thursday night.

Friday's outlook calls for clouds, a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 6°C