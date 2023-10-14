A bit of sun and cloud Saturday in Ottawa
It's shaping up to be a pleasant fall day with temperatures slightly above average in the forecast.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 15 C on Saturday afternoon with a few clouds and a bit of sunshine.
The average high for this time of year is around 13 C.
Overnight, just a few clouds should be present with a low of 6 C.
Sunday's forecast is cloudy with a good chance of showers and a high of 12 C.
Monday is also looking cloudy with a high of 12 C.
Sunshine is back in the forecast for Tuesday.
WEATHER
A bit of sun and cloud Saturday in Ottawa
BREAKING Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
'Happy to be home': Canadians fleeing Israel-Hamas war arrive in Toronto
Some of the first Canadians fleeing the Israel-Hamas war arrived in Toronto Friday night.
The Louvre Museum in Paris is being evacuated after a threat while France is under high alert
The Louvre Museum in Paris is evacuating all visitors and staff and closing early Saturday because it received a written threat. It said the move was linked to the government's decision to put France on high alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist.
NDP to debate Israel-Hamas conflict in emergency resolution; Singh to face review
Decked out in orange gear and pins, hundreds of people gathered at the NDP convention, where leader Jagmeet Singh is set to take the stage Saturday afternoon.
Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school arrested in sexual-assault case
A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual-assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia?: Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.
A proposed gag order on Trump in his federal election case is putting the judge in a tricky position
A proposed gag order aimed at reining in Donald Trump's incendiary rhetoric puts the judge overseeing his federal election interference case in a tricky position: She must balance the need to protect the integrity of the legal proceedings against the First Amendment rights of a presidential candidate to defend himself in public.
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
Atlantic
Dr. Jennifer Russell stepping down as N.B. chief medical officer of health
Dr. Jennifer Russell, who was a prominent figure in many New Brunswickers’ lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, says she is stepping down from her role as chief medical officer of health later this fall.
N.B. man charged with murder of woman
A Sackville, N.B., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman on Thursday.
Halifax police heighten security amid tensions over the Israel-Hamas war
Security was heightened at some synagogues, mosques and schools in the Maritimes amid tensions over the Israel-Hamas war, although local authorities said there has been no specific threat.
Toronto
BREAKING
'Happy to be home': Canadians fleeing Israel-Hamas war arrive in Toronto
Some of the first Canadians fleeing the Israel-Hamas war arrived in Toronto Friday night.
Man arrested in connection with 2 hate-motivated offences at a mosque in Toronto's east end
Toronto police arrested a man in connection with two hate-motivated offences at a mosque in the city’s east end.
Montreal
Thousands gather at pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Montreal
Thousands of people gathered in Montreal’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian protest Friday evening, chanting and waving flags in support with the people of Palestine. Chanting 'Free Palestine!' the demonstration began near the Guy-Concordia Metro station at 5:30 p.m., eventually heading west along de Maisonneuve Blvd.
OKC Thunder forward Lu Dort partners to refurb hometown Montreal North park court
Oklahoma City Thunder forward and proud Montreal Norther Luguenz (Lu) Dort is partnering with several organization to refurbish a basketball court in his home borough.
Despite harassment allegations, Beauchemin shows up at Que. Liberal caucus
Excluded from the caucus of elected Quebec Liberals because of allegations of harassment against him, MNA Frédéric Beauchemin still turned up at his party's general council in Drummondville on Saturday morning as a party member.
Northern Ontario
Three men fined $11K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
Study shows massive nickel deposit in northern Ont. even more profitable than expected
Canada Nickel says a feasibility study concluded that the economics of its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project look even better than early projections.
London
Farm tractor damages Main Street building in Seaforth, Ont. following crash
A farm tractor crashed into a Seaforth store front Friday evening causing “extensive damage” to the Main Street building, police say.
London, Ont. girl with disabilities unable to leave high rise apartment
Nine-year-old Jalexa Elijah has spent a fair amount of time staring out the patio door of her 10th floor apartment. For eight days, it has been her only window to the outside world, as Jalexa utilizes a wheelchair for mobility.
A wet start to the weekend
Light rain moved into the region Friday ahead of a low-pressure system that is strengthening over the American central plains.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg woman who was in Israel when Hamas attacked shares her story
A Winnipeg woman who was in Israel with her son when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack says her heart aches for those who were not able to escape the country.
'We should be ashamed as a city': group calls for Manwin Hotel shutdown
A large group of people assembled outside a downtown hotel to call for its closure Friday.
Changes to ice plant certification could avoid arena shutdowns
As hockey season gets into full swing, one Winnipeg city councillor wants the province to change testing rules for ice plant operators- or risk arenas being forced to close.
Kitchener
Ont. couple trades four-bedroom home for French chateau
A couple from Fergus, Ont. is sharing their unlikely house hunt with CTV News after moving into a chateau in France.
Victim injured in Kitchener stabbing: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a man is injured after a stabbing in the area of Water Street North near Duke Street in Kitchener.
Farm tractor damages Main Street building in Seaforth, Ont. following crash
A farm tractor crashed into a Seaforth store front Friday evening causing “extensive damage” to the Main Street building, police say.
Calgary
Stampeders keep CFL playoffs in their sights with 26-19 win over Roughriders
The path to the CFL playoffs remains precarious for the Calgary Stampeders, but the club stayed on it Friday with a 26-19 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Alberta mountain towns work to coexist with bears through warnings and other actions
When Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno goes out for a run in her Alberta mountain town, she wears a vest holding a can of bear spray, makes noise and keeps an eye out for wildlife.
Fog advisory issued for Calgary and southwest Alberta; semi on fire on Highway 1
A fog advisory was issued for Calgary early Saturday morning.
Saskatoon
Richmound, Sask. residents planning rally to force 'QAnon queen' and supporters out of community
A representative for the Village of Richmound says residents of the small community in southwestern Saskatchewan and towns nearby are planning a rally in hopes of forcing a ‘QAnon queen’ and her supporters to move out.
Preserving the past: Historic University of Saskatchewan landmark needs restoration
The University of Saskatchewan is looking at the future of an historic building on campus.
Man arrested after bear spraying two police officers, two store employees
A Saskatoon man was arrested Thursday evening after bear spraying four people, including two police officers.
Edmonton
Crime wave compels northern Alberta community to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
Vancouver
Emergency department at B.C. hospital closed for 3rd time in a week
For the third time in a week, Interior Health is warning of a "temporary service interruption" at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver.
Clearbrook homeless camp shutting down, province issues evictions
People living in a highly visible homeless camp on provincially owned land next to Highway 1 in Abbotsford are being evicted.
Vancouver landlord must pay former tenants $21K for wrongful eviction, court says in upholding RTB ruling
A Vancouver landlord has lost her appeal of a ruling that ordered her to pay former tenants $21,600 as compensation for their wrongful eviction.
Regina
Pine Lodge Treatment Centre celebrates one-year anniversary in new building
Pine Lodge Treatment Centre celebrated one year since they moved into their new building this week.
Regina tattoo artists draw on Friday the 13th for good fortune
Friday the 13th is typically linked to misfortune, but in the tattoo industry it can be a day of good luck.
Eight children injured in two-vehicle collision near Sintaluta, Sask.: RCMP
Eight children and a driver were injured when the multi-passenger van they were travelling in collided with a truck on Highway 1 near Sintaluta, Sask. on Thursday afternoon, RCMP said.