A bit of sun and cloud Saturday in Ottawa

It's shaping up to be a pleasant fall day with temperatures slightly above average in the forecast.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 15 C on Saturday afternoon with a few clouds and a bit of sunshine.

The average high for this time of year is around 13 C.

Overnight, just a few clouds should be present with a low of 6 C.

Sunday's forecast is cloudy with a good chance of showers and a high of 12 C.

Monday is also looking cloudy with a high of 12 C.

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Tuesday.