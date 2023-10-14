Ottawa

    • A bit of sun and cloud Saturday in Ottawa

    People take pictures of the giant skeleton on a partly sunny Saturday in the ByWard Market. Oct. 14, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) People take pictures of the giant skeleton on a partly sunny Saturday in the ByWard Market. Oct. 14, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

    It's shaping up to be a pleasant fall day with temperatures slightly above average in the forecast.

    Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 15 C on Saturday afternoon with a few clouds and a bit of sunshine.

    The average high for this time of year is around 13 C.

    Overnight, just a few clouds should be present with a low of 6 C.

    Sunday's forecast is cloudy with a good chance of showers and a high of 12 C.

    Monday is also looking cloudy with a high of 12 C.

    Sunshine is back in the forecast for Tuesday.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News