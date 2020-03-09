We won't break a record but you will definitely feel the warmth when you leave your home today. Already it's 5C at 5 a.m. and we will hit double digit temperatures on Monday. In Ottawa, we will reach 10C and a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon and throughout the evening.

On Tuesday, periods of rain and a bit cooler,8C will be the high. There could also be some freezing rain early in the morning as temperatures hover around zero. The sun comes out on Wednesday but more seasonal temperatures return and and a high of 1C.

Some statistics for temperatures for March 9

Highest temperature: 19.2C in 2000

Lowest temperature: -26.1 in 1943

Greatest snowfall: 12.2cm in 1986

Greatest precipitation (rain) 21.8mm in 1998