OTTAWA -- Another popular running event is going virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

9RunRun, in support of the Ottawa First Responders Foundation, will be encouraging runners to run on their own time, between October 9 and 25 this year.

The race includes 2k, 10k, and half-marathon runs and, new this year, a 5k run.

"Like many running events around the world, 9RunRun is going VIRTUAL for 2020!" A post on 9RunRun's Facebook page said. "You can run your race from October 9 to October 25, in support of Ottawa First Responders Foundation! This event and its charity are as important now as they have ever been, and they need your support!"

Also new this year, 9RunRun organizers have partnered with Run Ottawa, the organizers of the Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon and the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend. The goal is to expand 9RunRun into a national event.

9RunRun was expected to expand to Kingston this year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“We have been fortunate to see our event grow significantly over the past few years, and we think the 2020 virtual run will be no different,” said Brenda Tirrell, Founder of 9RunRun in a press release. “We felt it was time to involve an experienced partner like Run Ottawa to help take us to a new level and to expand in cities across the country. I can’t wait to see where Ian [Fraser] and the team lead us in the coming years.”

Fraser, the executive director of Run Ottawa, said first responders are essential to the community.

“We could not do what we do at Run Ottawa without the support of our city’s amazing first responders,” he said.

Since its inception in 2009, 9RunRun has raised more than $175,000 for the Ottawa First Responders Foundation, whose goal is to improve mental health and peer support services for first responders in the capital.

You can register for the virtual 9RunRun until September 15.