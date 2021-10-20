OTTAWA -- Ninety-five per cent of full-time staff at the Ottawa Catholic School Board are fully vaccinated, while 99 per cent of staff at Ottawa's French public school board have received at least one shot.

Six weeks into the new school year, vaccination rates continue to rise at Ottawa's four publicly funded school boards. Both the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board have implemented mandatory vaccination policies for all teachers and staff.

As of Wednesday, 95 per cent of the Ottawa Catholic School Board's 5,256 full-time employees have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 80 full-time employees are partially vaccinated.

Seven employees at the Ottawa Catholic School Board have provided a medical reason for not being fully vaccinated. The board reports 184 full-time employees have not submitted a vaccine attestation form.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says 82.6 per cent of its 1,111 occasional and temporary employees have attested to being fully vaccinated, while 31 employees are partially vaccinated. A total of 162 occasional and temporary employees have not yet submitted a vaccination attestation form.

At Ottawa's French public school board, 99 per cent of both full-time and occasional employees have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario says as of Oct. 20, 85.88 per cent of its 2,252 full-time employees are fully vaccinated, while 13.85 per cent are partially vaccinated. Among occasional employees, 58.2 per cent of its 837 occasional employees are fully vaccinated, while 41.8 per cent of the occasional employees are partially vaccinated.

The Conseil des Ecoles Catholiques Centre-Est says 89.2 per cent of its 3,737 employees are fully vaccinated, and 5.6 per cent of employees have received one dose.

As of Wednesday, the CECCE says 227 employees have not submitted a vaccination attestation form.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board last reported vaccination statistics on Oct. 6. A total of 91.9 per cent of the 11,923 employees at the OCDSB are fully vaccinated, and eight employees have provided a medical exemption.