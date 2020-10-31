OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 94 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

This follows a report of 97 new cases on Friday, which was the highest one-day total of new cases in two weeks.

Ontario is reporting 1,015 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 325 new cases in Toronto, 282 in Peel, 94 in Ottawa and 88 in York Region. There are 798 more resolved cases and over 41,900 tests completed. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 31, 2020

The new cases in Ottawa are among 1,015 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario, with about a third in Toronto.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are expected to be released at around 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.