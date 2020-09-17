OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are spending the first two weeks of the school year giving drivers a lesson on the rules of the road.

Officers have issued 93 speeding tickets in school zones across Ottawa so far this week.

One driver was stopped going 91 kilometres an hour in a 50 kilometre an hour zone near an elementary school on Grey Nuns Drive.

Police say another 10 tickets have been issued to drivers who failed to stop at a stop sign.

Ottawa Police issued 91 tickets for speeding and 38 for failing to stop at a stop sign during the first week of the blitz in school zones last week.

Police say they will continue to step up enforcement as students return to school.