OTTAWA -- On a day Ontario set a record for the most infections in a single day, Ottawa Public Health reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The 90 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday is the highest one-day increase in cases in more than a week.

No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Saturday, after five deaths were announced on Friday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 6.474 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 314 deaths.

Across Ontario, there are 978 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, setting a record for most infections in a single day. There are 348 new cases in Toronto, 170 in Peel Region and 141 in York Region.

The 90 new cases in Ottawa on Saturday follows 88 new cases on Friday. This is the highest one-day increase in cases since 99 new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Oct. 16.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

As of Saturday, there are 688 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. That's up from 676 active cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 5.472 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa Public Health daily COVID-19 report shows an increase in the number of hospitalizations linked to COVID-19.

There are 47 people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, up from 44 on Friday.

Four people are in the intensive care unit.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Four new cases (403 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Nine new cases (701 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 14 new cases (1,399 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 10 new cases (861 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 15 new cases (829 cases total)

50-59 years-old: 12 new cases (760 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Six new cases (515 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Five new cases (334 cases total)

80-89 years-old: 10 new cases (402 cases total)

90+ years old: Six new cases (270 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

There are 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Two new cases are reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health area.

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19.

Eight new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit region.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 68 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

A new COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Riverpath Retirement. One staff case is reported at the retirement residence.

COVID-19 outbreaks were declared at three more Ottawa schools: Academie Providence Soeurs Antonines School, Guardian Angels School and St. Rita Catholic School.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared over at Ecole elementaire catholicque Montfort, Farley Mowat School, St. Jerome Catholic School and Garderie Tunney's Daycare

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Academie Providence Seours Antonines School (NEW) All Saints High School Andrew Fleck Children's Services Children's Place Civic École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité Foster Farm Daycare Gabrielle Roy school Global Childcare Services Grandir Ensemble - La Maisonée Grandir Ensemble – Pierre Elliott-Trudeau Guardian Angels School (NEW) Kanata Montessori Matreshka Child Care Centre Peak Academy School St. Joseph High School St. Peter High School St. Rita Catholic School (NEW) The Children's Place Annex Location

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 2 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 3 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 4 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 6 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 7 Bairn Croft Residential Services Bairn Croft Residential Services - French Hill Residence Bridlewood Retirement home Carlingview Manor Centre d'accueil Champlain Centre de soins de longue durée Montfort long-term care home Christian Horizons 9 Cité Parkway Retirement Residence Colonel By retirement home Edinburgh Retirement Home Emergency Housing West Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Forest Hill long-term care home Garry J. Armstrong Governor's Walk Granite Ridge Care Community Hillel Lodge Innovative Community Support Services Jardin Royal Garden Laurier Manor Longfields Manor New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Park Place Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre - Gatineau Building Peter D. Clark Residence St. Louis Riverpath Retirement (NEW) Robertson Home Rockcliffe Retirement Royal Ottawa Hospital -- Geriatric South Royal Ottawa Place long-term care home Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital 5 North Starwood Tamir Foundation The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W The Ravines retirement home Villa Marconi Walk of Grace Residential Services – 1 Walk of Grace Residential Services – 2 West End Villa Wildpine Retirement Home

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).