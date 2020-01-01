90 displaced by fire at Gatineau homeless shelter
Published Wednesday, January 1, 2020 11:01AM EST
Gatineau Fire Service vehicle. (File Photo)
GATINEAU -- 90 people have been displaced following a fire at a homeless shelter in Gatineau on New Year’s Eve.
Firefighters were called to Gîte Ami around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The shelter’s Facebook page says clients and staff that were forced to leave were taken to a bus and given accommodations at a soup kitchen in Hull.
It says it won’t be able to reopen until services are restored which could take a few weeks.
No one was injured.