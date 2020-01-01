GATINEAU -- 90 people have been displaced following a fire at a homeless shelter in Gatineau on New Year’s Eve.

Firefighters were called to Gîte Ami around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The shelter’s Facebook page says clients and staff that were forced to leave were taken to a bus and given accommodations at a soup kitchen in Hull.

It says it won’t be able to reopen until services are restored which could take a few weeks.

No one was injured.