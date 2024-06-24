9 kg of cocaine seized in Ottawa drugs, firearm bust

Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a 29-year-old from Ottawa in connection with the seizure of over nine kilograms of cocaine along with firearms and cash.

Police say they executed three search warrants in Ottawa and Kanata on June 14 after a four-month investigation.

Along with the cocaine, police seized $47,000 in Canadian cash, a 9 mm handgun with ammunition and one vehicle.

The cocaine carries an estimated street value of $720,000.

A 29-year-old from Ottawa was arrested on seven charges relating to illegal drug, firearms and stolen property.

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa on June 24.

Anyone with any information about the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illegal drugs or firearms should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.