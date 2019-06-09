

CTV Ottawa





Community generosity was on full display this weekend with $9,713,300 raised at the CHEO Telethon.

Money raised through donor dollars helps to fund programs, life-saving research and the latest equipment at CHEO.

“Every year we have courageous children who are willing to share their story and take us on their journey,” said CHEO Foundation President and CEO Kevin Keohane. “To watch Carissa stand from her wheelchair and proudly take steps on camera is a moment I won’t forget. It’s moments like these and many more that are made possible thanks to the generosity of sponsors and the multitude of donors who took a moment to either donate online or call in to the live broadcast.”

The telethon aired on CTV Ottawa from 1-7 p.m. on Sunday.