OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 89 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, the highest one-day increase in more than a week.

Health Minister Christine Elliott announced 978 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario. There are 348 new cases in Toronto, 170 in Peel Region and 141 in York Region.

The 978 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Saturday sets a one-day record for highest number of new cases.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The 89 new cases in Ottawa on Saturday follows 88 new cases on Friday. This is the highest one-day increase in cases since 99 new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Oct. 16.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

There are 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Two new cases are reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health area.

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19.

Eight new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit region.