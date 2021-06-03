OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the sixth straight day with double-digit case numbers.

Across Ontario, there are 870 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 225 cases in Toronto and 167 in Peel Region.

The 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 43 new cases on Wednesday and 39 cases on both Monday and Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,411 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 1.

A total of 2,979 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at the testing site to the result is 15 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION