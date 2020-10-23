OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 87 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases this week.

Across Ontario, there are 826 cases of COVID-19, including 292 cases in Toronto and 186 in Peel Region.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 826 cases of COVID-19 were reported from over 40,000 tests.

The 87 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday comes two weeks after Ontario moved Ottawa into a modified Stage 2, with new restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theatres. All indoor dining at bars and restaurants is prohibited.

