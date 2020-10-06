PEMBROKE, ONT -- A lifelong resident of Pembroke has been charged with sex offences dating back decades after an investigation by Upper Ottawa Valley OPP.

Police said six victims have been identified in incidents between the 1950s and this year that happened in Renfrew County.

The 86-year-old man, who is not being named to protect the victims, faces 14 various sexual assault charges based on the Criminal Code at the time of the alleged offences.

He's charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault on a female, two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16, two counts of sexual interference and one count each of rape, invitation to sexual touching under 16 and sexual intercourse with a child under 14.

The man is scheduled to appear in Pembroke court on Tuesday.