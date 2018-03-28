

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say an 86-year-old man has been hospitalized with minor injuries after crashing his car through the front of a Shoppers Drug Mart on Bank at Walkley.

It happened at around 11:54 a.m. Wednesday. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No one else was injured.

Photos tweeted from the scene show a red, four-door Toyota went through windows near the entrace of the store, knocking product to the ground.

Accident at Shoppers . Walkley rd / Bank st. Driver sustained minor injuries and transported to hospital. Shopper will be closed until further notice. @OttawaPolice pic.twitter.com/eNC5XjYXhp — Constable Singh (@ConstableSingh) March 28, 2018

The store was closed for clean-up. Staff said they would reopen once the debris had been removed.