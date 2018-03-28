86-year-old driver crashes into drug store
The front window was smashed when a driver crashed into Shoppers Drug Mart on Bank St. (Zane Burtnyk/CTV Viewer)
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 2:40PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 28, 2018 2:41PM EDT
Ottawa Police say an 86-year-old man has been hospitalized with minor injuries after crashing his car through the front of a Shoppers Drug Mart on Bank at Walkley.
It happened at around 11:54 a.m. Wednesday. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No one else was injured.
Photos tweeted from the scene show a red, four-door Toyota went through windows near the entrace of the store, knocking product to the ground.
Accident at Shoppers . Walkley rd / Bank st. Driver sustained minor injuries and transported to hospital. Shopper will be closed until further notice. @OttawaPolice pic.twitter.com/eNC5XjYXhp— Constable Singh (@ConstableSingh) March 28, 2018
The store was closed for clean-up. Staff said they would reopen once the debris had been removed.