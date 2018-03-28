Ottawa Police say an 86-year-old man has been hospitalized with minor injuries after crashing his car through the front of a Shoppers Drug Mart on Bank at Walkley.

It happened at around 11:54 a.m. Wednesday. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No one else was injured.

Photos tweeted from the scene show a red, four-door Toyota went through windows near the entrace of the store, knocking product to the ground.

 

 

The store was closed for clean-up. Staff said they would reopen once the debris had been removed.