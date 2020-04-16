OTTAWA -- The body of an elderly woman has been found in the rubble of a burned out home in Aylmer.

On April 7, Gatineau police and firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Klock Road. A resident of the home was reported missing after the fire.

In a statement, Gatineau Police say the body of an 83-year-old woman who lived in the home was found on Friday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but police say there is no indication it’s suspicious.