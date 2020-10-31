OTTAWA -- An expensive house party at an Airbnb in Chelsea, new data released on the major sources of COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa and city employees shopping while on the clock.

CTV News Ottawa looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.

Eighty-three people were fined $1,000 each after attending a house party in Chelsea, Que. last weekend.

The MRC des Collines police says neighbours reported a party at an Airbnb at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Sgt. Martin Fournel says investigators believe the party was organized through social media, and everyone at the event was a foreign national student who is in Canada for post-secondary education.

The individuals facing fines came to Chelsea from Ottawa, Montreal, Sherbrooke and Trois-Rivieres.

The Auditor General's latest report shined a light on the activities of City of Ottawa employees while on the clock.

The AG received 224 reports on its so-called snitch-line in 2019, up from 190 in 2018.

The report shows one employee used a city-owned vehicle while on break during a shift to go shopping on Christmas Eve. The employee was advised that their actions were not appropriate.

Other employees were caught booking a boardroom every day to play cards during their lunch hour, preventing it from being used for business purposes.

The Auditor General also found an employee who was denied vacation took sick-leave and went on an 800 kilometre motorcycle trip. The employee received a five-day suspension with pay.

The Ontario Government released new data this week showing bars, restaurants and gyms account for less than 10 per cent of all COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa since the start of August.

The Science Advisory and Modelling Consensus Tables report shows there have been three COVID-19 outbreaks linked to bars and restaurants in Ottawa over the past three months, accounting for two per cent of all outbreaks. In Toronto, there have been 27 COVID-19 outbreaks linked to bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

There have been nine outbreaks involving gyms and sports teams in Ottawa since August 1, accounting for five per cent of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The medical officer of health adds the data on outbreaks is not the full picture of COVID-19 transmission in bars and restaurants in Ottawa.

"We have many different examples where employees have tested positive, people who have gone to restaurants with their social groups have tested positive, people have been in restaurants while they've been infectious,” said Dr. Vera Etches.

“Eight per cent are reporting in that 14 days before they got a COVID virus test that was positive, that they were in those environments. So the outbreak numbers aren't the whole picture."

The community opened their hearts and wallets for an Ottawa small businesswoman, after a simple mistake while selling cupcakes.

Earlier this month, Charlene Burnside sold cupcakes at the Richmond Farmers' Market for the first time and used electronic payment machine Square to accept payments. After selling $2,000 worth of cupcakes, she discovered she made a mistake with the transactions.

She entered each transaction as "cash or other tender", as explained to her by Square. She thought she was using the machine correctly.

Burnside's sister posted the story on Facebook, and complete strangers, as well as customers who realized what happened, sent her money to cover the costs.

According to Burnside's "Jack of All Cakes" Facebook page, Burnside received every single cent that was lost and more.

Burnside donated $500 to the Candlelighters in honour of her nephew and $500 to Roger Neilson's House at CHEO in memory of a dear friend.

Kanata restaurant temporarily closes; popular Centretown café closes for good

A Kanata restaurant announced this week it will temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, while a popular Centretown café closed its doors for good.

On Sunday, Central Bierhaus said it would temporarily close patio dining and takeout until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and indoor dining can resume.

"This was a very tough decision but one that had to be made now as the cold weather is arriving fast. We take pride in bringing people together so hopefully this temporarily closure and is only for short period of time."

Indoor dining is prohibited at Ottawa's bars and restaurants until at least Nov. 6 as part of a 28-day modified Stage 2 imposed by the province.

Meantime, One month after announcing Pressed on Gladstone is for sale, owner Karie Ford tells CTV News Ottawa she decided to permanently close the venue.

Ford says no buyer has been found for Pressed.

On Sept. 28, Ford announced on Facebook that "Pressed is for sale."

"I have made the hard decision to sell because I would like to explore other opportunities that life has to offer. While COVID may have cinched the decision – COVID is not the defining reason," said Ford in the Facebook post.