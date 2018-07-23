

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say an 81-year-old man managed to chase down a man almost half his age and get his casino winnings back, after a reported distraction theft Sunday afternoon.

According to Ottawa Police, an elderly couple was visiting a bank on Montreal Rd. at St. Laurent Blvd. at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to deposit some money they had just won at a casino.

That’s when the man at the next to them asked for help with his debit card. While the couple was distracted, police allege the man swiped their envelope full of cash and ran off.

But he didn’t escape.

Police say the octogenarian hopped in his car and chased the alleged robber down, cornering him in an alley. They got into a fight, and the senior was able to get his money back when the suspect dropped it.

Thanks to a description from the victims, and a cell phone pic from a witness, police were able to track down the suspect quickly. He was arrested without incident.

Kevin Harris, 44, is facing charges of robbery with violence, possession of stolen property under $5000, and failure to comply with an undertaking.