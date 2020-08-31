OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say an 80-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Cobden.

Police said the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Fri., Aug. 28. On Highway 17 near Crystal Trail.

For reasons that are still under investigation, it appears the man's vehicle ended up in a ditch.

Police say the victim, identified as Alfred Eric Olsen, of North Algona-Wilberforce Township, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only one in the car.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled.