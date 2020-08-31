Advertisement
80-year-old dies in Cobden-area crash
Published Monday, August 31, 2020 12:01PM EDT
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say an 80-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Cobden.
Police said the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Fri., Aug. 28. On Highway 17 near Crystal Trail.
For reasons that are still under investigation, it appears the man's vehicle ended up in a ditch.
Police say the victim, identified as Alfred Eric Olsen, of North Algona-Wilberforce Township, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only one in the car.
Police say an autopsy is scheduled.