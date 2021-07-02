OTTAWA -- Eighty per cent of Ottawa adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Jim Watson announced Friday morning that 80 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 18 and older have received their first dose.

"Even on a stat holiday we aren’t slowing down. Thank you to all the staff who worked through the day yesterday to deliver vaccines," said Watson on Twitter.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics remained open over Canada Day, with community clinics operating at 10 sites across the city along with pop-up clinics.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full update on the COVID-19 vaccination coverage this afternoon.

The city of Ottawa has said 200,000 appointments for first and second doses have been booked at community clinics between July 1 and July 20.

90 PER CENT GOAL

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said on Wednesday the goal is to have 90 per cent of Ottawa's population vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The sooner we can get to high rates of coverage, we're aiming for 90 per cent coverage across every age group and every neighbourhood, that is what will help us continue to go into the fall with COVID being kept at manageable levels," said Etches.