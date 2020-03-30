OTTAWA -- Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health is investigating 130 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus across the capital.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told reporters there are 21 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19. Six of the patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Ten people who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered from the virus.

Second person dies from COVID-19

Two people have died in Ottawa from COVID-19.

On Monday, Dr. Etches reported the death of a resident at the Promenade retirement residence in Orleans.

No other details about the case were reported.

Public Health is also investigating two institutional outbreaks of COVID-19: at Promenade retirement residence in Orleans and Maplewood Retirement Community.