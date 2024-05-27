8 drivers charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 401 over the weekend

Ontario Provincial Police charged eight drivers with stunt driving on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont. over the weekend.

OPP say all the drivers were travelling at speeds ranging from 152 km/h to 165 km/h.

Each driver will receive a 30-day licence suspension and their vehicles will be impounded for 14 days. Fines could range between $2,000 and $10,000 if convicted.

"The OPP reminds the public that road safety is everyone's responsibility," Lennox and Addington County OPP say in a statement.

"Drivers and other road users can significantly contribute to safer roads by avoiding taking unnecessary risks and complying with all traffic laws."