OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 77-year-old repeat drunk driver from Gatineau with national driving bans arrested

    A Gatineau Police vehicle shown in this undated photo. (File photo) A Gatineau Police vehicle shown in this undated photo. (File photo)

    A 77-year-old Gatineau man with over 20 previous impaired driving convictions was arrested Thursday for allegedly getting behind the wheel of a vehicle.

    In a news release by Gatineau Police on Friday, officers say they intercepted a driver while he was in the parking lot of a business on Chemin de Masson on the east-end of the city.

    The driver's car allegedly did not have a licence plate.

    Police say the man was alone in his car and showed no signs of intoxication. An investigation discovered that he was banned nationally from driving a vehicle for the litanny of impaired driving charges.

    Police arrested Roger Murray, 77, of Gatineau shortly after 10:30 a.m. and he was taken to the station to appear on a charge of prohibited driving.

    Murray is said to be on his eighth conviction of prohibited driving since 1998.

    He will remain in custody until his appearance for a bail hearing.

    In addition to the charges, he will receive violations of road safety codes relating to driver behaviour and registration as well as a vehicle impoundment of 30 days.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News