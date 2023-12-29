77-year-old repeat drunk driver from Gatineau with national driving bans arrested

A 77-year-old Gatineau man with over 20 previous impaired driving convictions was arrested Thursday for allegedly getting behind the wheel of a vehicle.

In a news release by Gatineau Police on Friday, officers say they intercepted a driver while he was in the parking lot of a business on Chemin de Masson on the east-end of the city.

The driver's car allegedly did not have a licence plate.

Police say the man was alone in his car and showed no signs of intoxication. An investigation discovered that he was banned nationally from driving a vehicle for the litanny of impaired driving charges.

Police arrested Roger Murray, 77, of Gatineau shortly after 10:30 a.m. and he was taken to the station to appear on a charge of prohibited driving.

Murray is said to be on his eighth conviction of prohibited driving since 1998.

He will remain in custody until his appearance for a bail hearing.

In addition to the charges, he will receive violations of road safety codes relating to driver behaviour and registration as well as a vehicle impoundment of 30 days.