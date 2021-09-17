OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the second time this week there have been 75 new cases of COVID-19 on a single day.

Thirty-four of the 75 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday involve residents under the age of 20.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, there have been 29.151 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 594 deaths.

The 75 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 60 cases on Thursday and 50 cases on Wednesday. Public health reported 75 new cases on Sept. 11.

Across Ontario, there are 795 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Health officials say there are 166 cases in Toronto, 77 in Peel Region and 71 in York Region.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 795 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, 582 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 213 cases involve fully vaccinated people.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 194 people in ICU with COVID-19 related illnesses, 181 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 9 to Sept. 15): 35.4 (down from 36.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 8 to Sept. 14): 3.4 per cent (down from 3.6 per cent Sept. 6-12)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.06

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 805,435 (+1,652)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 748,115 (2,071)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 87 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 81 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 477 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 433 active cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 31 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,080.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 11 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, up from nine people on Thursday.

Five people are in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 0

40-49: 5 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 3 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 1 (1 in ICU)

70;79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 1

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 18 new cases (2,507 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 16 new cases (3,825 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 16 new cases (6,577 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 11 new cases (4,476 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 8 new cases (3,832 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,419 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (2,013 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,109 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (863 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (527 total cases)

Unknown: One case reassigned (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 543

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 27 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,697

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,001 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 15.

A total of 3,855 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 27 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 21 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Four new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: Two outbreaks

Workplace - Warehouse: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

Camp 2021-08-27 (Aug. 27)

Camp 2021-08-31 (Aug. 31)

Camp 2021-09-04 (Sept. 4)

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte (Sept. 12)

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Sept. 14)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite (Sept. 15) NEW

Grandir Ensemble Pierre Elliott Trudeau Daycare (Sept. 6)

La Coccinelle - Des Sentiers (Sept. 6)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: