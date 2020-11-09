OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 73-year-old Cornwall man has died following a crash in The Nation Township over the weekend.

Police said at approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, the driver of a car and the driver of a motorcycle collided on Lafleche Side Road. The motorcycle driver suffered critical injuries.

Prescott-Russell paramedics performed first aid on the 73-year-old man but he did not survive.

He's been identified as Jean-Paul Bouffard.

Route 900 W was closed between Rocky Hill Road and County Road 12 by The Nation Township Fire Department for several hours Sunday while the OPP investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash. It has since reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing. No charges have been announced at this time.