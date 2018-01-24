72-year-old victim identified in Highway 401 fatal crash near Kingston
Police say it appears the man's eastbound car left the road some time around 4:30 p.m. just east the Joyceville Road exit.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 8:29PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 25, 2018 11:02AM EST
KINGSTON, Ont. -- Provincial police say a 72-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.
The crash occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Joyceville Road at 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say the black Nissan Maxima veered off the roadway and into the ditch.
They say the lone driver, identified as Victor Brennan, of Lansdowne, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Part of the highway around Joyceville Road was closed until 10 p.m.