

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- Provincial police say a 72-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.

The crash occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Joyceville Road at 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the black Nissan Maxima veered off the roadway and into the ditch.

They say the lone driver, identified as Victor Brennan, of Lansdowne, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Part of the highway around Joyceville Road was closed until 10 p.m.