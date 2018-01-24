71-year-old man killed in 401 crash near Kingston
Police say it appears the man's eastbound car left the road some time around 4:30 p.m. just east the Joyceville Road exit.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 8:29PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 24, 2018 11:02PM EST
Ontario Provincial Police say a 71-year-old man is dead after a collision on the 401 near Kingston Wednesday afternoon.
Police say it appears the man's eastbound car left the road some time around 4:30 p.m. just east the Joyceville Road exit.
No other vehicles were involved.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, pending the notification of next-of-kin.
Highway 401 eastbound was closed at Joyceville; the lanes have since reopened.