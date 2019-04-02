

It shows you're never too old. Police in Oshawa, just east of Toronto have arrested a 71-year-old man for an alleged drug-dealing operation in Oshawa.

Durham regional police say they began investigating the man last Friday as he drove around Oshawa, Ont.

They allege he made several stops in the city and carried out drug transactions. Police say once officers arrested him, they recovered numerous opioids and cash from his vehicle.

As well, it's reported they found more drugs, money and paraphernalia after executing a search warrant at the address where the man lived.

Police say the man is from Lindsay, Ont. and faces six charges including four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.