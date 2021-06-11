OTTAWA -- Eleven per cent of Ottawa adults are fully vaccinated, as Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues.

Ottawa Public Health reports 90,677 residents 18 and older have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and are now considered fully vaccinated.

Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows an age breakdown for residents with two doses, with 44 per cent of Ottawa residents 80 and older receiving two doses of vaccine, while 17 per cent of residents 70 to 79 have received both doses.

As of Friday, 71 per cent of Ottawa adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 610,179 Ottawa adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while another 20,066 residents 12 to 17 have received one dose.

The city of Ottawa said this week that 200,000 appointments have been booked at community clinics until July 6. An additional 10,000 appointments were being added to a clinic at the Infinity Convention Centre this weekend.

QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents (12+) with at least one dose: 630,245

Ottawa residents (12+) with two doses: 91,122

Percent of population 18 and older with at least one dose: 71 per cent

Percent of population 18 and older with two doses: 11 per cent

Percent of total population with at least one dose: 60 per cent

Percent of total population with two doses: 9 per cent

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH AT LEAST ONE DOSE