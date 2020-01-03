$70 million Lotto Max fever
Published Friday, January 3, 2020 4:00AM EST
OTTAWA -- It's a record jackpot for a Canadian lottery. A $70 million jackpot is up for grabs in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
There are also 10 additional prizes of one million dollars each to bring the total jackpot pool to $80 million.
Lotto Max changed lottery rules last May to up the maximum jackpot limit of $70 million.
You may want to hold on to those plans for a new home, car and vacation. The odds of winning the grand Lotto Max jackpot is 1 in 33 million.