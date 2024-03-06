7 people displaced following fire at Carp home

Three adults and four children have been displaced following an evening fire that badly damaged a family home in Carp.

Ottawa fire says 911 received multiple calls around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday reporting smoke and flames from a two-storey home on Donald B. Munro Drive, near Carp Road.

"Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed the structure was fully engulfed in smoke and flames," Ottawa fire said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Video sent to CTV News Ottawa showed flames coming from the front of the structure when firefighters arrived on the scene.

A resident told firefighters that everyone, including the family dog, had exited the home safely. No one was hurt.

"Firefighters advanced multiple hose lines and began with a defensive attack from the outside to try and extinguish enough of the flames to be able to enter the home," Ottawa fire said. "At 21:56, Firefighters had knocked down enough of the exterior flames to be able to make their way inside the structure. Heavy flames were confirmed to be in the attic, so interior firefighters began pulling ceilings down on the second floor to be able to expose the attic and extinguish the flames."

The fire was declared under control two hours after the initial call.

Investigators are searching for the cause of the fire.

Ottawa firefighters responded to a fire on Donald B. Munro Drive in Carp Tuesday night. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Lindsay Smith/viewer submitted video)

The fire in Carp was one of two fires in Ottawa Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call for a fire at a home on Church Street in North Gower around 3:30 a.m.

Ottawa fire says firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in the basement of the home.