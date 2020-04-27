OTTAWA -- Seven more people have died in Ottawa due to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new deaths in its daily epidemiology update on novel coronavirus in Ottawa.

There are now 59 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Forty-four new cases of COVID-19 were also announced in Ottawa on Monday. There are now 1,154 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The median age of the cases in Ottawa is 54 years-old. The youngest case involved a four-month-old child.

There are currently 34 people being treated in an Ottawa hospital for COVID-19, including seven in the Intensive Care Unit.

Ottawa Public Health says 510 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

Transmission of COVID-19

The statistics show 60 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to contact with a case of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health says 698 of the 1,154 cases of COVID-19 are linked to contact with a positive case.

The report adds 181 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are linked to community transmission.