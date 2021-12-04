A 69-year-old La Peche man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in western Quebec.

The MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police received a call at approximately 3:40 p.m. Saturday about a vehicle leaving Route 305, near Principale Ouest.

"At the scene, the police quickly noticed symptoms of impaired driving," said police, adding a breathalyzer test revealed the driver had two times the legal limit of alcohol in their system.

The driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, while the vehicle was seized for 30 days.

Police say he will appear in court at a later date to face impaired driving charges.

No one was hurt in the crash.