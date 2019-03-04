

The Ottawa 67's continue their quest for the cup and are now Eastern Conference champs. They shut out the Mississauga Steelheads 3-0 at home at TD Centre on Sunday. Tye Felhaber scored his 100th point of the season, his 56th goal of the season and his 100th goal as a 67's player.

Kody Clark scored his 16th goal of the year that happened to be the winning goal scored in the second period. Graeme Clarke scored an empty-netter, his 20th.

It's their first OHL East title since 2002-2003. The Barber Poles have seven games left in the regular season and need at least 10 point to beat a franchise record of 104 points in one season, back in 1996-1997.

What they're saying

Andre Tourigny, 67's Head Coach

“I think that when we look at our team and the way we’re built, we have a vision of how we want to play and today’s game is exactly how we want to play. We played extremely fast with and without the puck, our counter attack was extremely quick, our support to the puck carrier was there, we battled extremely hard down low to create possession. I’m really proud of the way we battled in the game.” On Felhaber reaching 100 points… “I’m happy for him because he’s played really well lately in all areas. For him to get rewarded like that was important and it’s good for him.”

Tye Felhaber, 67's forward

On a big couple of days for him (NHL contract, 100 points)…. “It’s nice, it’s finally all coming together. With the whole team here that we have, it’s hard not to have success for yourself. It feels good. It’s something I’ve been working my whole life for and my family has sacrificed a lot of time for me to accomplish this and I’m just trying to soak it all in.”