OTTAWA -- Ottawa 67’s alumni Austen Keating is skating away from the Ontario Hockey League as the top overage player.

The Ontario Hockey League announced Keating is the 2019-20 recipient of the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy awarded to the OHL's Overage Player of the Year.

Keating capped off his OHL career with 32 goals and 89 points in the COVID-19 shortened OHL season. The first round pick in the 2015 OHL draft collected 325 points in 309 games with the Ottawa 67’s, making him the first player in franchise history to have at least 300 points and 300 games played with the team.

“It’s a great honour to be named the OHL’s Overage Player of the Year, but I never would’ve been able to do it without the great help of many people,” Keating said in a statement.

“First off, I’d like to thank all of the Ottawa 67’s coaching staff, as well as my teammates and the Ottawa 67’s fans, who were amazing to me from my very first day with the organization until my last.”

The 21-year-old from Guelph added “I’d like to thank my family, who have always been by my side through the good and the bad times and who were a huge reason why was able to succeed this year.”

Keating will now move on to the University of New Brunswick to continue his academics and hockey career.