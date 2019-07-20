63-year-old woman killed in skydiving incident near Gananoque identified
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the 63-year-old woman killed in a skydiving accident near Gananoque as Lynn Mackenzie of Ennismore, Ontario.
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 8:56PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 22, 2019 3:31PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the 63-year-old woman killed in a skydiving accident near Gananoque as Lynn Mackenzie of Ennismore, Ontario.
The incident happened Saturday afternoon around 4:10 p.m. on Airport Road following a tandem skydive with Skydive Gananoque.
A 51-year-old man from Alexandria, Ontario, who works with Skydive Gananoque, continues to recover in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OPP say they have concluded their investigation and determined no criminal wrong-doing. The case has been turned over to the Office of the Chief Coroner.