

CTV Ottawa





Ontario Provincial Police have identified the 63-year-old woman killed in a skydiving accident near Gananoque as Lynn Mackenzie of Ennismore, Ontario.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon around 4:10 p.m. on Airport Road following a tandem skydive with Skydive Gananoque.

A 51-year-old man from Alexandria, Ontario, who works with Skydive Gananoque, continues to recover in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP say they have concluded their investigation and determined no criminal wrong-doing. The case has been turned over to the Office of the Chief Coroner.