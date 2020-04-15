OTTAWA -- Twenty-seven people have died from COVID-19 complications in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit announced the 27 deaths as part of its daily update on the COVID-19 outbreak. In Ottawa, 13 people have died due to COVID-19.

According to the health unit in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, 24 people living in long-term care and retirement homes have died due to COVID-19.

There are 235 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark. The health unit says 149 of the 235 cases involve long-term care and retirement residences.

Almonte Country Haven has said 18 residents of the long-term care home in Almonte have died due to COVID-19 complications.

In Carleton Place, Revera says two residents at Stoneridge Manor Long Term Care Home have died due to COVID-19. Twenty-nine residents and 19 staff members at the home have tested positive for COVID-19.